DALLAS (CBS SF/AP) — The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks on the road in an extremely close contest down the stretch, largely in part to Stephen Curry’s heroics.

The MVP candidate scored 48 points (17/32 FG) and drained 11/19 three pointers, the last one being the dagger to put the Warriors ahead in crunch time. His 11 threes tied his season-high.

Kevin Durant added 28 points for the Warriors, and Klay Thompson had nine of his 16 in the fourth quarter as the Warriors received a valiant battle from a Dallas team playing without its top two point guards.

Draymond Green blocked Jalen Brunson’s drive at the other end and secured the loose ball. The Mavericks forced a miss, but Harrison Barnes turned the ball over in the frontcourt with 5 seconds left. Curry sealed the game with free throws.

Luka Doncic scored 26 points for Dallas and Barnes had 22. Brunson had 12 off the bench in 30 minutes, in place of the injured J.J. Barea and Dennis Smith Jr.

Devin Harris gave Dallas its first lead since the second quarter with a driving layup to make it 105-103 with 5:29 remaining. Harris followed that with a 3 for a five-point lead, capping an 11-0 run.

Curry tied it at 114 with a floater in the lane with 1:39 to play, and Doncic missed a 3 at the other end, setting up Curry’s winner. Dallas missed its final eight shots from the field.

Golden State had a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter, but Doncic’s 3 started a 7-0 run to pull the Mavs within 80-77. Doncic hit another 3 from well behind the line to close the quarter and cut the Warriors’ lead to 92-88.

Curry had 16 points and Durant nine in the first quarter for all of Golden State’s 25 points.

The Warriors trailed 29-25 after one but closed the first half on a 22-10 run to lead 62-54 into the break. Curry and Durant combined to score 16 of Golden State’s last 18 points in the half.

