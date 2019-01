Baseball Hall of Famer and former A’s coach Tony La Russa shares his passion for pets. He’s co-founder of ARF, the Animal Rescue Foundation that’s hosting its annual fundraiser Jan. 26 at the Lesher Center in Walnut Creek.

ARF Stars to the Rescue will feature such stars as Bruce Hornsby and Christian McBride. For more information and tickets, go to arflife.org or lesherartscenter.showare.com.