SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A potent winter cold front continued its march toward Northern California Monday, triggering warnings of torrential rainfall and flooded roadways by mid-week.

The National Weather Service said the front would arrive in the North Bay sometime around mid-day Wednesday and then march southward through the evening.

“Heavy rain will develop across the North Bay first and then spread southward, wreaking havoc on the Wednesday afternoon/evening commute,” forecasters warned.

The storm will unleash its full fury on the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains, but the rain totals will be significant elsewhere.

“On average 3-6 inches of rain will be possible in the hills with 1-3 inches in the lower elevations by Thursday morning with much of the rain falling,” the weather service warned.

Mountain rain totals will climb rapidly Wed-early Thurs w/ a moisture boost from a moderate atmospheric river works in tandem with a strong storm. Note winds perpendicular to the coastal mtn. ranges = very high rain (and Sierra snow) rates/hr #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4g54rkAglm — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) January 14, 2019

The rains will also trigger urban and small stream flooding as it runs off already saturated hills.

Strong winds will also accompany the front, triggering a high wind watch for the Bay Area beginning on Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 30-40 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph in the Bay Area’s higher elevations.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the weather service warned. “Widespread power outages are possible.”

Two less potent storms will move through the area Monday night and on Tuesday.

“A weak storm moves in later Monday into Monday night bringing areas of light precipitation,” forecasters said. “A second system will be wetter and move into the region Tuesday into early Wednesday.”