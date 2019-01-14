SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose man has been arrested for the stabbing death of his mother, authorities said Monday.

San Jose police said officers responded Thursday to a possible dead body on the 1300 block of Darryl Drive at about 9:24 p.m.

Officers arrived and found 52-year-old Maribeth Garces Ablaza suffering from at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Michael Ablaza, 25, the victim’s son as the murder suspect. Homicide detectives arrested him on Friday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.