SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man and woman were injured when they were struck by a vehicle while crossing Geary Boulevard outside of a crosswalk in San Francisco on Saturday night, according to police.

The collision was reported at 9:41 p.m. on Geary Boulevard near Cleary Court in the city’s Western Addition neighborhood.

The pedestrians, a 42-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, were walking south across Geary with no crosswalk or lights when a vehicle hit them. The driver said he did not see the pair before hitting them, police said.

The man suffered a head injury and broken leg and his injuries are considered life-threatening, while the woman also suffered a broken leg and is expected to survive, police said.

