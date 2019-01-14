SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire raced through a San Jose apartment complex early Monday, killing one resident and heavily damaging four units, displacing as many as 10 people, authorities said.

San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow said the fire was reported around 6:50 a.m. at the building at 1310 Foxdale Loop near Capitol Expressway. Arriving firefighters quickly called for a second alarm because of the size of the building and reports that someone may be missing or trapped inside.

A fatality was confirmed as crews put out the blaze, which was declared under control around 7:45 a.m., Matlow said.

No information about the person who died was immediately available.

About 10 people were displaced from four apartment units affected by the fire. The cause of the fire was under investigation.