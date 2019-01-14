SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — San Jose’s Environmental Services Department is recommending the city terminate its contract with its largest recycler, California Waste Solutions.

The company serves roughly three out of every four homes in San Jose.

The city says the company has had ongoing problems with customer service and other issues.

“We want to make sure that our households get their recycling services taken care of,” said city spokeswoman Jennie Loft.

Neighbors told KPIX 5 the company issues too many non-collection notices.

“You come out and expect to find your empty bin and yours is the only one that’s full and all the ones around you are empty,” said David Cruickshank, who lives in the Rose Garden neighborhood.

This reporter followed up on some of the company’s routes in the city and found a notice of non-collection attached to a recycling bin in front of a house on 12th St.

The homeowner had tried to recycle a rubber garden hose which apparently is not accepted by California Waste Solutions, so the whole bin was left brimming on the curb.

Cruickshank said the same thing has happened to him and that it’s hard to get resolved.

“You call and it takes several different phone cues to finally talk to someone and get them to come back and pick it up.”

San Jose officials say non-pickups have become so common that they are disruptive to the overall recycling program.

“If there’s an issue, it should be resolved quickly,” said Loft. “And based on the complaints we have been getting, that has not been the case.”

Loft added that it’s the company’s responsibility to educate the public about what materials are not accepted for recycling.

California Waste Solutions charges around $11 dollars per household. The company called for an increase to $18 dollars under a proposed new contract.

But the city’s Environmental Services Department is recommending the city council drop California Waste Solutions when the contract ends in three years, “because of their proposal to increase pricing and poor customer service,” said Loft.

The company was not available for comment but did send KPIX 5 a statement which reads in part, “We intend to continue serving the City of San Jose as we have done since 2006 by completing a fair negotiation process that meets the needs of the city’s new recycling program.”

The company also said it is committed to providing “excellent service.”

If the city does terminate the contract, it would be a big blow to the company since San Jose makes up roughly half of its business and could jeopardize the jobs of 100 employees, most of whom live in San Jose.