SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – A shooting suspect who was shot and killed by police in Santa Clara has been identified as 54-year-old Shaun Kennedy of San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

Kennedy was an employee at the Rotten Robbie convenience store at 19030 Stevens Creek Blvd. in Cupertino. On Jan. 5, he set fire to a cashier’s kiosk before going to the store’s Santa Clara branch, according to Santa Clara police.

When he arrived, police received multiple 911 calls at 5:42 a.m. about a heavily armed man shooting indiscriminately in the parking lot and inside the store at 3471 Lafayette St.

Police confronted Kennedy and shot him, according to police. He died at the scene. Initial calls reported victims down at the scene but no one else was hurt.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, along with police, is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

