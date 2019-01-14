ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An East Bay school community is in mourning after two teenage girls were killed in a crash Friday in Antioch.

The two girls died when an SUV crashed about 7 p.m. Friday into a tree near Lone Tree Way and Indian Hill Drive. They were identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as 17-year-old Leana Rubin of Oakley and 13-year-old Jaia Lightner of Antioch.

Four other youths in the car suffered moderate to life-threatening injuries, according to Antioch police.

The six young people had just left a basketball game at nearby Deer Valley High School. The crash remains under investigation, but police said excessive speed and wet conditions were likely factors.

A community vigil is planned Tuesday at the crash scene, where candles will be lit at 7:30 p.m.

School district representatives said counselors were in place Monday morning for staff and students at Delta Vista Middle School, where Jaia was a student.

“As many of you are aware, we have experienced a tragic loss with the passing of our Jaia Lightner in a fatal car accident this weekend,” Delta Vista principal Rusty Ehrlich posted on Twitter Sunday. “She was best known as energetic, thoughtful and had a smile that was contagious to all. She and her family will remain in our hearts.”

At least three of the injured youths attended Antioch Unified School District schools, according to Superintendent Stephanie Anello.

“This is a truly tragic and sad event and our hearts ache for the victims, their families, and all who know and love them,” Anello posted Saturday on the district’s Facebook page.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.