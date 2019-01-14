SAN ANSELMO (KPIX 5) — A number of San Anselmo businesses will be forced to relocate later this year to accommodate a new flood protection plan.

A total of five downtown businesses housed in a building on San Anselmo Avenue are facing a move by the end of 2019 after the Marin County Board of Supervisors authorized the purchase of the building as part of a flood-control plan.

The building will be torn down as part of the multi-million dollar project due to its proximity to San Anselmo Creek.

The owner of L’Appart Resto on Monday said he is prepared to savor some of his last meals at the current location.

“Not the best news for us,” said Oliver Criado. “We need to find a spot first and make things work. It’s going to be challenging.

Criado has been working at the restaurant since being invited from his native France to help open the French restaurant in 2010 as general manager. He and chef Alexandre De Jesus took ownership of the L’Appart Resto in 2015.

The restaurant, San Anselmo Optometry, a branch of Coldwell Banker and The Ranch Salon are the other businesses located in the building slated to be torn down .

The future of the nearby Michael Feldman Art Galllery is still unknown.

San Anselmo Creek has flooded numerous times over the past century, most recently in 2005.

“We are so sad to hear bout this. First I’ve heard today,” said one local resident.

Longtime L’Appart patron Peggy Tunder told KPIX 5 she just hopes the new location will have the same charm.

“It’s really sad they have to move,” said Tunder. “That it’s earm and cozy, still elegant and exquisite.”

The businesses still have time to move, but none of the business proprietors know where they will go yet.