VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Authorities confirmed that multiple police and fire units are on the scene of Vacaville structure fire and reported stabbing Monday night, according to police.

There were few details available, but the Vacaville Police Department tweeted out that residents should avoid the area due to the fire and apparent stabbing investigation at about 7:45 p.m.

There were some reports that at least two people were hospitalized with critical injuries from stabbing wounds.

KPIX 5 has a reporter headed to the scene. We will provide updates to the incident as details are made available.

 

