Filed Under:Dogs, Pets, Puppy training

If you wake up and there’s a brand new puppy on Christmas morning, or any morning , for that matter — what to do? Trainers from the Zoom Room in Belmont brought Jetson to the studio to give some tips to help you and your new friend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s