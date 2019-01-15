SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Protests are planned at Louis C.K.’s sold-out set at a San Jose theater on Wednesday evening after the comedian admitted to sexually harassing women in November 2017.

San Jose Improv, which is part of a national chain, is hosting three sold-out shows featuring Louis C.K. this week. The Enough is Enough political action committee and the San Jose Women’s March will protest the first show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 62 South Second St.

“The comedy old-boys club enabled Bill Cosby and Louis CK. Clearly it’s still a problem,” Michele Dauber, the group’s project chair, said in a statement.

Dauber also led a successful campaign in November to recall Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky, who granted Stanford student Brock Turner a sixth-month sentence for sexual assault in 2016.

The protest groups argue that San Jose Improv is giving a platform to an admitted sexual harasser and failing to book an equal amount of female comics in their lineup.

Louis C.K. briefly departed from the comedy scene after admitting to masturbating in front of women without their consent, but has since made a slow return to the stage. His appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York in October was also met with protests.

“Powerful, rich, and famous men like Louis C.K. and R. Kelly are able to victimize women with impunity, especially women of color,” San Jose Women’s March President Jennifer Higgins Bradanini said in a statement.

“I hope women will take their anger over disgusting sexual harassers like Louis C.K. and come march with us this Saturday.”

San Jose Improv couldn’t be reached for comment, but listed C.K.’s accolades online and posted an event disclaimer: “Louis CK is trying new material. XXX Adults only.”

