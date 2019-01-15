PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – A piano teacher in Palo Alto has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a girl he is related to over the last year and a half, police said.

Police began investigating Nicholas Robinson, 34, after receiving reports on Jan. 6 that the man had been inappropriately touching an elementary-aged girl at a home in the 4000 block of Campana Drive.

A mandated reporter, such as a teacher or counselor who is legally required to report abuse, shared the information with police.

Detectives served a warrant on Thursday and Robinson was arrested that afternoon at a relative’s home in Soquel. He was booked into jail with bail set at $875,000.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office later charged him with 17 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and one count of dissuading a witness, according to police. All charges are felonies.

Police said Robinson teaches piano lessons to children from his home and other victims may be involved in the case, though detectives are not aware of any.

Anyone with information about Robinson is asked to contact police dispatch at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.