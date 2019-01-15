OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A report of a man walking along Highway 880 in Oakland carrying a gun forced the shutdown of the busy traffic artery Tuesday morning while police launched a massive search for the suspect.

The incident began around 9:15 a.m. when the California Highway patrol received a call reporting a gunman on 880 near the Oakland Coliseum. The CHP and Oakland police quickly responded and both directions of the highway were shutdown.

Officers swarmed the roads around the highway and launched a tense search for the man. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Investigators said the man was not armed with a real gun, but initially did not release any information on what the man may have been carrying.

Oakland police later tweeted that the man was detained after a solo vehicle spin-out on Coliseum property. An air soft pistol was found by officers.

Oakland Police have safely detained a man who ran from a solo vehicle spin-out onto coliseum property. Air soft pistol located. We thank CHP for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/Cf6kyQY7Os — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 15, 2019

Traffic was restored on the busy freeway at around 10:41 a.m. but the CHP warned that the back-up may linger into the noon rush hour.