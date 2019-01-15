SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police released a sketch of the suspect in a brutal beating attack on an 89-year-old woman in the city’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

It happened Tuesday at, or near her home on the 1000 block of Visitacion Ave.

The victim, Yik Oi Huang is at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Huang was found unconscious at the Visitacion Valley Playground across the street from the residence.

“My dad found her lying unconscious with her head covered in blood and her arm bruised,” said Sasanna Yee, the victim’s granddaughter.

Officers arrived shortly before 7 a.m.

Officers began “going door-to-door, knocking, canvassing, seeking videos from a large area so that no stone is left unturned,” said San Francisco Police Capt. Jack Hart.

Family members describe her as a “rosy-cheeked, jolly grandmother” with a “radiant heart.”

The said this was the second time the victims home had been burglarized in a year.

Investigators believe the suspect attacked the victim in the park and then entered her home across the street. He is described as a black man in his 30s who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a skinny build, police said.

Investigators from the Police Department’s Special Victims Unit have been dedicated to the case and released a forensic sketch of the suspect Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by test message to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.