SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of two suspects connected to a shooting last month at a San Jose liquor store that killed a 43-year-old man.

The Dec. 14 shooting at El Rancho Liquors, located at the corner of West Alma and Almaden avenues, killed Nathan Johnson-Harper of Fresno. Police have released little details about the fatal shooting and said that a motive is under investigation.

The first suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic man in his 20’s with a medium build, curly medium length hair, a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black T-shirt and light blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a possibly black man in his 20s with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a knit cap, a black hoodie and white gym pants, according to police.

suspects SJ Police Seek Help In Identifying Liquor Store Killing Suspects

Surveillance photos of the two suspects. (SJPD)

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked contact Det. Sgt. Bert Milliken or Det. John Figone at (408) 277-5283. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stopper Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.

Callers who provide information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward, police said.

