VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – A man who was a suspect in a double stabbing and home arson on Monday evening, and was shot by a Fairfield police officer later Monday night, has died from his injuries, according to Vacaville police.

Police said the suspect, Nathaniel Holland, 38, of Vacaville, was found hiding in a heavily wooded creek area in the 1000 block of Mason Street around 10:45 p.m. by a Fairfield police K-9 unit. The suspect then attacked the dog with a knife and was shot, Vacaville police said.

Vacaville police said the K-9 was taken to a veterinary hospital and is expected to survive. Police didn’t say if Holland died at the scene or at a local hospital.

The first call came in at 6:40 p.m. Monday. Officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of Alderwood Way for a report of a stabbing as well as a house fire. Police said officers found out that Holland was seen running from the scene, and later investigation determined an argument with a 43-year-old woman led to the stabbing and fire.

According to police, Holland then allegedly stabbed the woman and a 16-year-old girl who tried to intervene. Police said Holland then doused the inside of the home with gasoline with two teenage boys – ages 12 and 15 – and a four-year-old girl inside, started a fire and fled.

Police said the woman and a few of the kids were initially trapped inside as flames blocked the front of the home, but then climbed out a back window to escape. One of the teenage boys and a neighbor then saved the 4-year-old girl. The girl who was transported to a Sacramento hospital for treatment of burn injuries.

Vacaville and Fairfield police, along with the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, will investigate the officer-involved shooting and the officer who shot Holland has been placed on administrative leave, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Vacaville police Det. Yetter at (707) 469-4846.

