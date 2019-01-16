  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:24 Hour Fitness, Arrest, Arson, Crime, Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Police, Vandalism

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A 24 Hour Fitness employee was arrested after allegedly setting a fire in the fitness center early Tuesday morning, throwing a fire extinguisher through a window and running away from responding officers, according to police.

Christian Cruz, 24, was arrested in a case that started at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a report of a man setting a fire in a room at the building at 1261 Soquel Ave., police said.

Cruz allegedly set fire to an exercise mat in the group exercise room on the first floor, then threw the fire extinguisher through a window when another employee came in to try to put the fire out. He then barricaded himself in the room as it quickly filled with smoke, police said.

As firefighters arrived and worked to extinguish the blaze, police officers searched for the suspect, who ran out of a side door. Officers eventually caught Cruz, who struggled with them before being taken into custody.

He was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on suspicion of arson, vandalism and resisting arrest, according to police.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s