PIEDMONT (CBS SF) — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the Hayward Fault in Piedmont jolted East Bay residents from their beds early Wednesday, authorities said.

The quake was initially reported to be a 3.7 magnitude but was downgraded to a 3.4 by the US Geological Survey at 5:26 a.m.

The quake struck at 4:42 a.m. with an epicenter 3 miles north of Piedmont near Highway 13 and Tunnel Road in the Oakland Hills. The temblor was felt throughout the East Bay and as far away as Pacifica and San Jose.

There were at least two small aftershocks measuring 1.9 and 2.0 in magnitude. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

On the KPIX 5 Facebook page, Marcus Edell posted: “Just sitting up to get out of bed. Quick jolt.”

Likewise for Reynaldo Leon: “Yes, I felt it in Oakland.”

It woke up Deborah Wendel: “Yes…in the Oakland Hills above the zoo.”

April Colin felt it in Half Moon Bay.

“Yes in halfmoon bay,” she posted. “It woke me up.”

Diana Nelson felt it in the South Bay.

“I also felt the 3.7 earthquake this morning,” she emailed KPIX 5. “I’m at the Santa Clara/San Jose border neat Santa Clara University.”

BART officials said they would be halting trains for a short time to inspect their tracks for any damage. Riders should expect a 20-minute delay in service.