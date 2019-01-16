MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A Morgan Hill man suspected of child molestation turned himself in to police late Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said officers began searching for 57-year-old Arturo Rosa Padilla after they received reports a child had been sexually assaulted in November.

An investigation into the allegation resulted in the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office filing multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor under the age of 14 years.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail after turning himself in without incident at about 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Padilla will be charged with six counts of child molestation in the case, according to police.

Anyone who may have additional information related to this incident or additional victims is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Woodrow at (669) 253-4895 or the anonymous tip line 408.947-STOP (7867).

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.