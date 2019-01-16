SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The city of San Jose was moving ahead Wednesday with plans to help struggling federal airport workers pay their bills during the government shutdown.

City councilmembers approved a plan to give short-term, no-interest loans to workers affected by the shutdown to help them pay bills for

food, gas and rent.

About 500 federal workers at Mineta San Jose International Airport have missed paychecks, and many are calling in sick, possibly so they can work other jobs.

“We are hearing it has risen to 14 percent above what it normally is. That is concerning as we head into a three-day holiday weekend just ahead,” said airport spokesperson Rosemary Barnes.

Mayor Sam Liccardo called a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the proposal.

“This is pretty new turf for any city to tread into but we recognize it’s our role to operate a safe airport and you can’t do that without air traffic controllers, customs inspectors and TSA officials who keep the airport running safe,” said Liccardo. “We’re going to do what we need to do.”

TSA workers contacted by KPIX 5 did not want to comment on the record. But one worker told a reporter that workers are grateful for the support from the city.

The worker said that more of his colleagues would not show up for duty if they missed one more paycheck.

“I think they certainly deserve to be paid,” said airline passenger Karen Choyce who was travelling home to Seattle.

Choyce said she doesn’t feel less safe, but said getting through security lines is taking more time.

“In Seattle I know our lines were a little bit longer,”Choyce said.

Under the plan, each worker could receive up to $7,500, enough to cover the shutdown for three more weeks. The council voted unanimously to support it.

“We have to do it because Washington is not going to do it for us,” Mayor Liccardo said.

City staff will immediately start working out the details. The loans will be handled through a bank or credit union but the city won’t allocate the money until plans are finalized sometime next week.