SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Santa Clara police have released the names of the officers who shot and killed 54-year-old Shaun Kennedy of San Jose after he reportedly started a fire and shot up a convenience store on Jan. 5.

Kennedy was an employee at Rotten Robbie convenience store in Cupertino at 19030 Stevens Creek Blvd., and set fire to a cashier’s kiosk before going to the store’s Santa Clara branch at 3471 Lafayette St., according to police.

When he arrived at 5:42 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls about a heavily armed man shooting indiscriminately in the parking lot and inside the store.

Officers Douglas Bell, Eric Janssen, Jerry Ogg and Kenneth Nagata confronted Kennedy and shot him, according to police. All the officers have been place on routine paid administrative leave.

Kennedy died at the scene and the department has not yet released the number of times he was shot.

He primarily shot at gas pumps and inside the store, where two employees and one customer were, but no one was injured, according to police spokesman Sgt. Todd Cummins. The store is remains closed.

Police said Kennedy was upset over work and personal issues and was armed with a 12-guage shotgun and a 9mm-caliber semiautomatic pistol, with a substantial amount of ammunition in his possession.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting along with police.

