MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — A Mill Valley man who went to investigate a downed power line in his neighborhood Wednesday night was struck and killed after he heard a tree crack and ran into the path of a neighbor’s van, authorities said.

The tragedy unfolded just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Laverne Avenue and North Ferndale Avenue in unincorporated Mill Valley.

Gusty winds had toppled a power line. A group of neighbors gathered in the street to take a look and to call 911.

“As they were waiting for emergency crews to arrive, two more neighbors arrived, one on foot and one driving a van,” CHP officer Andrew Barclay said in an email. “As the group was conversing, a strong gust of wind caused the tree above them to crack.”

Fearing for their safety, the group attempted to flee. One of the men bolted in front of a van and was struck and killed.

“There were arcing wires,” said Mill Valley Battalion Fire Chief Scott Barnes. “It was extremely windy — 20 to 40 mph winds. A lot of rain coming down…They heard some cracking noises and thought the tree was coming down.”

Barnes said the man was given medical treatment at the scene and then taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.