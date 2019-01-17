CARMEL (CBS SF) – An 18-year-old man from Carmel is believed to be dead after being washed into the ocean at Garrapata State Park Beach near Carmel on Saturday, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Braxton Cooper Stuntz had gone hiking along the trails at Garrapata State Beach when he slipped and fell through a blowhole near the cliffs at the ocean.

The hole quickly filled up with 14-foot waves that were 9 seconds apart, which then swept him out to the ocean, according to the sheriff’s office.

His friends sought help from multiple agencies, including the sheriff’s office, firefighters, California State Park rangers and a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat continued their search into the night, but the search was later shifted into recovery mode to find his body, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to social media posts, Braxton was a talented photographer and had been taking pictures at the beach when he fell. He had recently earned his Eagle Scout award from the Boy Scouts and was a freshman at the University of San Diego.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.