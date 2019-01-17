CONCORD (CBS SAF) — A big-rig overturned on northbound state Highway 242 Thursday morning, causing about 90 gallons of diesel fuel to spill and blocking all but one lane during the morning commute, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. on northbound Highway 242 in the area of the Grant Street on-ramp.

Investigators said the driver told them that he lost control of the truck during a heavy downpour. The truck slammed into the center divide and began leaking fuel.

A Hazmat team was on the scene to clean up the spilled diesel fuel and pump out the heavily damaged truck’s gas tank.

All northbound lanes of the highway were blocked by the jackknifed big-rig. CHP officials said there was no immediate ETA for reopening all the lanes.

BIG RIG jackknifed on SR-242 causing major back up. Only one lane open and unknown estimated time of opening. Please use alternate routes if possible.