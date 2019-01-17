Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Stockton (CBS)

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — Stockton police were investigating an officer-involved shooting on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Mist Trail Drive, police said.

Police said officers were unhurt and the suspect, a Hispanic male adult, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said a Stockton PD officer and a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officer fired their weapons at the suspect who was reported to be a parolee wanted for a carjacking and kidnapping incident in San Jose.

San Jose police had information that the suspect was in Stockton and asked for help. Officers learned he was at a home on Mist Trail Drive and approached the home. The suspect tried running out of the house but saw officers outside and ran back in. He then came back outside and allegedly confronted officers with a handgun.