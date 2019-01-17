LIVERMORE (KPIX) — A Livermore bar owner had his liquor license suspended Thursday after numerous complaints of disorderly conduct put a drain on police services, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Police responded 76 times to The Venue Bar & Lounge between April 2017 to June 2018 “For things like public drunkenness, fights, assaults where people were hurt,” said ABC spokesperson John Carr.

“Public safety was compromised, ABC needed to step in,” Carr said.

Carr said The Venue’s owner was warned several times to get his business under control but the misconduct continued. In addition to fights and assaults, workers were caught serving underage patrons, according to the ABC.

Many residents said The Venue has a troubled reputation.

“I kind of avoid it,” said Jess Bouscal. “A little rowdy, I guess, a place where, I think, most locals try to avoid.”

On Yelp and The Venue’s Facebook page, patrons have left reviews that describe the bar as unsafe.

Carr said it’s rare for business owners to get their liquor licenses suspended and he hopes this sends a clear message to The Venue owner to shape up.

After 45 days, the owner will be on probation for three years and will be required to hire a state-licensed security guard. The Venue won’t be allowed to serve alcohol past 12:30 a.m.

“Hopefully, things will be … calm and the location will operate in the best interest of the community,” Carr said.

A call to the owner was not returned.