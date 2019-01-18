  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Area, Bay Area Storm, National Weather Service, Rain, Rainfall

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The National Weather Service on Friday reported the Bay Area has reached 85 to 95 percent of normal rainfall for this point in the season, following the strongest storm of the season so far.

At the start of January, the Bay Area was at about 60 to 65 percent of normal rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

• ALSO READ: CHP Officers Help Deliver Baby in Marin Hospital Parking Lot During Storm

As of Thursday, Santa Rosa was at 93 percent of normal rainfall with 17.12 inches of rainfall year-to-date compared to a normal year-to-date of 18.35 inches.

San Francisco was at 91 percent of normal rainfall with 10.28 inches of rainfall year-to-date compared to a normal year-to-date of 11.33 inches.

San Jose was at 87 percent of normal rainfall with 5.90 inches of rainfall year-to-date compared to a normal year-to-date of 6.79 inches.

Wednesday’s storm killed at least three people and left behind toppled trees, flooding and mudslides. At the height of the storm, tens of thousands of people were also without power.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments (2)
  1. Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    January 18, 2019 at 9:49 am

    It’s called average rainfall, not “normal.” Your affirmative action pseudo-meteorologist should know the proper wording, be doesn’t.

    Reply
    1. Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
      January 18, 2019 at 9:50 am

      Typo: BUT doesn’t.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s