SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The National Weather Service on Friday reported the Bay Area has reached 85 to 95 percent of normal rainfall for this point in the season, following the strongest storm of the season so far.

At the start of January, the Bay Area was at about 60 to 65 percent of normal rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

After all the recent wet weather, we're now 85-95% of normal for rainfall at this point in the season. At the start of January we were only 65-70% of normal – a big improvement! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/FJwgbX1EiL — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 18, 2019

As of Thursday, Santa Rosa was at 93 percent of normal rainfall with 17.12 inches of rainfall year-to-date compared to a normal year-to-date of 18.35 inches.

San Francisco was at 91 percent of normal rainfall with 10.28 inches of rainfall year-to-date compared to a normal year-to-date of 11.33 inches.

San Jose was at 87 percent of normal rainfall with 5.90 inches of rainfall year-to-date compared to a normal year-to-date of 6.79 inches.

Wednesday’s storm killed at least three people and left behind toppled trees, flooding and mudslides. At the height of the storm, tens of thousands of people were also without power.

