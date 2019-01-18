MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – As the partial government shutdown entered its 28th day on Friday, furloughed employees at the NASA Ames Research Center are getting a helping hand from local food banks.

Janitorial workers at the facility in Mountain View have already gone a month without a paycheck.

On Friday, the Second Harvest Food Bank helped more than 40 workers and their families, providing bags of groceries.

“We’re gonna keep providing these distributions throughout the furlough. But we also want to let people know they can call our food connections hotline and get connected to any of our services,” said Leslie Bacho, the food bank’s CEO.”

“We distribute groceries throughout Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, to anybody who needs our help,” Bacho went on to say.

Meanwhile, additional NASA Ames employees staged protest outside the facility Friday afternoon, calling for a resolution to the shutdown, which began on December 22nd.

Other Bay Area food banks are also preparing to provide aid to furloughed government employees, including Coast Guard workers and families in Novato.