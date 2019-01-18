OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland were searching for a suspect in an area near Mills College late Friday morning following an apparent pursuit, according to authorities.

An Oakland Police Department spokesperson confirmed that officers were engaged in a manhunt near of I-580 in the area of Seminary and Calaveras for an individual who is wanted in connection with a crime.

Video shot by Newschopper 5 showed over a dozen police units with officers combing through the area. The search comes after an apparent pursuit that ended in a crash.

Police announced that the Seminary off ramp from eastbound I-580 was closed for the search shortly after 12 p.m.

Police activity Freeway off ramp closed @ EB-580/Seminary.

One suspect detained, search continues for second suspect. Investigation continues in connection with associated crimes. pic.twitter.com/cEGOQIfX8x — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 18, 2019

Video showed a power pole that was apparently knocked over in the crash. Police confirmed that one person was already detained. The search continues for the second suspect.

There were no reports of any warning or alert issued at Mills College regarding the search.

Authorities did not offer any details about the crime the suspect was wanted for, only saying that it was part of an ongoing investigation.