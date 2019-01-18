SAN QUENTIN (CBS SF) — A California man whose murder conviction was vacated following passage of a law changing the felony murder rule was set to walk out of San Quentin State Prison Friday after serving 15 years of a 25 years-to-life sentence.

A judge order the release of Adnan Khan, who in 2003 participated in the robbery of a marijuana dealer. He was convicted of murder after his accomplice stabbed the marijuana dealer to death.

On January 1, Senate Bill 1437 went into effect, limiting murder convictions to those who actually commit the killings. Until the law was passed, anyone who participated in a crime that led to a death could be convicted of murder even if they had no role in the killing.

Contra Costa Superior Court Judge Laurel Brady on Friday overturned Khan’s felony murder conviction and resentenced him on his robbery conviction.

In a blog post, Khan described what happened at the time.

The plan was for me to grab some marijuana and run. No weapons were to be used. If so, I would not have agreed to it. I thought no one would call the police for stealing their weed, and that would be the extent of the harm. I never imagined a death. In our fake drug deal plan, someone I knew only in passing was recruited as the getaway driver. After I grabbed the weed, it appeared to me the driver began punching the young man. I got out of the car and yelled, “What the heck are you doing? Get back in the car!” I would soon find out he used a knife. Much later, I learned he was schizophrenic and hadn’t taken his medications. As for me, I was 18, homeless, abandoned by my parents. I had dropped out of high school and used marijuana regularly. Yet I was basically a good kid—I respected my elders, made people laugh and welcomed those who felt left out. I was smart and had ambition. I didn’t yell or have violent outbursts. I had never held a gun.

The post goes on to describe his conviction on murder charges, being sent to a maximum security unit after his conviction, and his and his family’s efforts to overturn or appeal his conviction.

Supporters of SB 1437 say as many as 800 inmates with murder convictions may be eligible for reduced sentences.