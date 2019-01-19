SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — King tides over the next two days have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory for along Bay Area coastal areas.

Around the bay, forecasters say extreme high tides of 7-feet will occur at 10:03 a.m. Sunday followed by extreme low tides late Sunday afternoon at 4:55 p.m.

Similar tidal cycles are expected on Monday, according to the weather service. The height and timing of the tides will vary by location.

Low-lying areas, including the Embarcadero in San Francisco and bayside parking areas, may see minor flooding. Motorists and pedestrians should expect seawater on roadways, parking lots, trails and sidewalks, forecasters said.

Beachgoers may not be able to access paths to coves and narrow beaches during high tides and low tides may cause issues for mariners, according to the weather service.

King tides occur when there is alignment of the gravitational pull between sun and moon. More information on specific tide predictions by location can be found at tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/ports.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.