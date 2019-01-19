  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMOne Smile at a Time
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Embarcadero, Flooding, King Tides, San Francisco, weather

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — King tides over the next two days have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory for along Bay Area coastal areas.

Around the bay, forecasters say extreme high tides of 7-feet will occur at 10:03 a.m. Sunday followed by extreme low tides late Sunday afternoon at 4:55 p.m.

Similar tidal cycles are expected on Monday, according to the weather service. The height and timing of the tides will vary by location.

Low-lying areas, including the Embarcadero in San Francisco and bayside parking areas, may see minor flooding. Motorists and pedestrians should expect seawater on roadways, parking lots, trails and sidewalks, forecasters said.

Beachgoers may not be able to access paths to coves and narrow beaches during high tides and low tides may cause issues for mariners, according to the weather service.

King tides occur when there is alignment of the gravitational pull between sun and moon. More information on specific tide predictions by location can be found at tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/ports.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s