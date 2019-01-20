SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area will be well-represented by stars in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

The Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in the intense and controversial overtime NFC Championship game on Sunday afternoon. Helping pave the way during the nail-biting game were three of the team’s Bay Area stars: QB Jared Goff, CB Marcus Peters and RB C.J. Anderson.

Goff (Novato, Marin Catholic High School) and Anderson (Vallejo, Jesse Bethel High) are both former Cal Golden Bears. Marcus Peters (Oakland, McClymonds High) went up north to Washington to play college ball.

Bay Area Rams going to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/R5SjzFoFjQ — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 20, 2019

The young Rams will face another Bay Area native with far more experience in the Super Bowl: San Mateo’s own Tom Brady (Serra High) and the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs right after the Rams won.

Congrats Jared on heading to the Super Bowl. Get it done. #BeatSerra pic.twitter.com/17MrohpEZv — Marin Catholic (@marincatholic) January 21, 2019

KPIX 5 spent time with Jared Goff’s family members as they watched his win from the Bay Area. They said the moment was surreal.

“I just said, ‘Oh my God, I’m crying, I’m so excited for you. I can’t believe it,'” said his aunt Debbie Shurtz of San Rafael. Debbie Shurtz and her husband Steve were regulars at Goff’s Cal games, where he had a rough 1-11 start.

“1-11 was tough, but he sucked it up and persevered through it, and he does that at every level that he’s needed to, and just never count him out,” said Steve Shurtz.

Goff’s grandparents John and Gail Goff watched him play sports from a young age, when he was a standout.

“He was very competitive and humble, very humble. It’s like and he always did a team effort with all his growing up, like with Marin Catholic, Pop Warner, it was not all about him–it was it about the team,” they said together.

The 17-year age gap between Goff (24) and Brady (41) is the largest between two opposing quarterbacks in Super Bowl history.

“He deserves it, he has been working so hard his whole life striving to be really good at sports,” said Debbie Shurtz.