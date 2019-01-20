WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — San Mateo police arrested a woman who entered a home and grabbed a resident’s cell phone before starting a live stream of the crime on Sunday, police said.

The suspect, identified as Akilah Hasan, entered a residence on the 500 block of Rocky Way in Woodside around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to police. Once inside, Hasan went up to the second floor, where she found a resident of the home.

Hasan grabbed the victim’s phone and began a live stream of the in-progress crime on social media. Hasan began to verbally rant on the live stream while walking around the home. Detectives said that Hasan was inviting people to the home for a party through the live stream.

Police said that at one point, she stripped down to her undergarments and walked out into the home’s backyard.

Once Hasan walked outside, the victim in the house locked her outside before calling the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested by deputies and booked into San Mateo County Jail for felony residential burglary and robbery.

Officials could not immediately confirm if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crime.

San Mateo police cautioned residents to keep their doors locked at all times and to report suspicious behavior or people to authorities.

Anyone with further information about the crime is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.