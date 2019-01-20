  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:35 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    9:35 PMKPIX 5 News
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burglary, Live Stream, Robbery, San Mateo County, Social Media, Woodside

WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — San Mateo police arrested a woman who entered a home and grabbed a resident’s cell phone before starting a live stream of the crime on Sunday, police said.

The suspect, identified as Akilah Hasan, entered a residence on the 500 block of Rocky Way in Woodside around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to police. Once inside, Hasan went up to the second floor, where she found a resident of the home.

Akilah Hasan (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office)

Hasan grabbed the victim’s phone and began a live stream of the in-progress crime on social media. Hasan began to verbally rant on the live stream while walking around the home. Detectives said that Hasan was inviting people to the home for a party through the live stream.

Police said that at one point, she stripped down to her undergarments and walked out into the home’s backyard.

Once Hasan walked outside, the victim in the house locked her outside before calling the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested by deputies and booked into San Mateo County Jail for felony residential burglary and robbery.

Officials could not immediately confirm if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crime.

San Mateo police cautioned residents to keep their doors locked at all times and to report suspicious behavior or people to authorities.

Anyone with further information about the crime is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s