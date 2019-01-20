  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:05 AMFriends
    01:35 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:05 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2-alarm fire, Pinole

PINOLE (CBS SF)– A child was hurt Saturday night trying to escape from a two-alarm fire at a Pinole apartment complex, firefighters said.

The fire was first reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 535 Sunnyview Drive in Pinole, with the second alarm called at 4:40 p.m., said Capt. Tracie Dutter of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Fire departments in Pinole, Rodeo-Hercules, Richmond, El Cerrito and Vallejo sent crews to the scene, where “heavy flames” were reported on the first floor. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews responded, as well.

The fire damage destroyed three units. Five people were displaced.

The American Red Cross was on the scene to help find residents shelter.

The child suffered cuts when fleeing the burning apartment through a broken window, Dutter said.

There were 2 other children in the building, but they escaped unharmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s