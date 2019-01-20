PINOLE (CBS SF)– A child was hurt Saturday night trying to escape from a two-alarm fire at a Pinole apartment complex, firefighters said.

The fire was first reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 535 Sunnyview Drive in Pinole, with the second alarm called at 4:40 p.m., said Capt. Tracie Dutter of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Fire departments in Pinole, Rodeo-Hercules, Richmond, El Cerrito and Vallejo sent crews to the scene, where “heavy flames” were reported on the first floor. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews responded, as well.

The fire damage destroyed three units. Five people were displaced.

The American Red Cross was on the scene to help find residents shelter.

The child suffered cuts when fleeing the burning apartment through a broken window, Dutter said.

There were 2 other children in the building, but they escaped unharmed.