FRESNO (CBS/AP) — Fresno County authorities say a man who stole a mail truck was arrested after crashing the vehicle and then breaking into a business while trying to hide.

Police say officers were dispatched Saturday afternoon following reports of a crash involving a postal truck near Fairmont and Maroa avenues in northwest Fresno. They determined the truck had been stolen and the suspected thief had sprinted from the scene.

The suspect had broken into a nearby business and was hiding when authorities found and arrested him.

Loi Tran, owner of a neighboring business, went outside to see the suspect, on the ground, being surrounded by police.

“I knew the first thing I had to do was take out my phone because I know I won’t be [seeing] this ever again,” Tran told CBS 47 Eyewitness News.

Lt. Ron Hughes said the suspect carjacked the mail truck on Shaw Avenue near Fresno State University.

