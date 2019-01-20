SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman died Saturday in a shooting near the Alum Rock neighborhood of San Jose and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

San Jose police said they responded about 5:30 p.m. to a residence in the 2400 block of Clyda Drive, near Interstate Highway 680. Police Officer Gina Tepoorten said officers found the woman dead, with at least one gunshot wound.

The woman’s name had not been released Saturday night. No suspects have been identified or apprehended, Tepoorten said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jesus Mendoza or Detective Juan Vallejo of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

