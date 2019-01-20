  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    10:00 AMPBR Bullriding
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House fire, Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Fire Department

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A two-story house sustained significant damage Saturday night in a fire that displaced six people, Santa Cruz firefighters said.

The fire at 120 McMillan Drive was called in at 6:26 p.m. Saturday, with firefighters arriving to find “heavy fire” on most of the second floor, according to Josh Coleman, a battalion chief with the City of Santa Cruz Fire Department. Nineteen firefighters had the fire under control in 22 minutes.

Santa Cruz House Fire

Firefighters at 120 McMillan Drive Santa Cruz on Saturday night, Jan. 19, 2019. (Santa Cruz Fire Dept. Photo)

The fire remained under investigation late Saturday and it is classified as unintentional and not suspicious in nature, Coleman said.

Damage was estimated at about $175,000.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s