SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A two-story house sustained significant damage Saturday night in a fire that displaced six people, Santa Cruz firefighters said.

The fire at 120 McMillan Drive was called in at 6:26 p.m. Saturday, with firefighters arriving to find “heavy fire” on most of the second floor, according to Josh Coleman, a battalion chief with the City of Santa Cruz Fire Department. Nineteen firefighters had the fire under control in 22 minutes.

The fire remained under investigation late Saturday and it is classified as unintentional and not suspicious in nature, Coleman said.

Damage was estimated at about $175,000.

