SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Fire Department announced on Monday that they responded to a backyard deck collapse at a private residence in the city’s Outer Sunset District.
The home is located on 39th Ave. and Lawton St. SFFD said two adult victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital by two ambulances.
The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection also responded to the home to conduct evaluations as to how the deck collapsed.
SFFD advised motorists to avoid the area. At around 5:00 p.m., SFFD announced that the incident had been resolved.
This is a developing news story.