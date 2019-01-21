SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire officials recovered the body of a deceased person washed up on the shore underneath the overlooking Cliff House restaurant, San Francisco Fire Department announced on Monday evening.

SFFD received earlier reports at around 1:00 p.m. in the afternoon about a sunken vessel in the waters nearby, but determined that the body on shore was unrelated to that incident.

However, SFFD said around 7:00 p.m. that the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a new report of a sunken sail boat, which happened one mile from the shore on which the body washed up.

Body recovery unrelated to reported vessel in distress. We have one deceased person on the shore which will be investigated by the USPP. We had a reported sinking vessel at 1pm, this is unrelated We have a new report of a sail boat sinking 1 mile off shore @USCG is investigating https://t.co/UvD7dTcMfS — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) January 22, 2019

