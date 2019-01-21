  • KPIX 5On Air

Cliff House in San Francisco (Wikimedia)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire officials recovered the body of a deceased person washed up on the shore underneath the overlooking Cliff House restaurant, San Francisco Fire Department announced on Monday evening.

SFFD received earlier reports at around 1:00 p.m. in the afternoon about a sunken vessel in the waters nearby, but determined that the body on shore was unrelated to that incident.

However, SFFD said around 7:00 p.m. that the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a new report of a sunken sail boat, which happened one mile from the shore on which the body washed up.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest updates and information.

