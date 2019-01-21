CONCORD (CBS SF) – ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ debuts with a 2-night premier on Monday Jan. 21 and Tuesday Jan. 22. hosted by Julie Chen.

One of the house guests is former WWE wrestler/actor Eva Marie, who was born in Walnut Creek and grew up in Concord. She played soccer at Northgate High School and Diablo Valley College where she earned Junior College All-American honors. She attended college at Arizona State and Fullerton State before becoming a model and an actor.

Marie will be joining 12 other celebrity guests including Dina Lohan, Tamar Braxton, Kato Kaelin, Kandi Burruss and Anthony Scaramucci.

They are competing for a grand prize of $250,000.