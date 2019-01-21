OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland police said Monday afternoon that their emergency and non-emergency phone numbers are not currently working and advised anyone in an emergency situation to dial 911.

The Oakland 10-digit emergency number at (510) 777-3211 and non-emergency number at (510) 777-3333 are not currently operating, police said shortly before 2:15 p.m.

Police said they will send out an update when the numbers are functioning again.

The 10-digit emergency number is meant to ensure cellphone calls in Oakland go directly to the Police Department since 911 calls from cellphones typically first go to the California Highway Patrol.

It is still not clear what caused the telephone outage.

