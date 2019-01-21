  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delivery Service, Food Delivery, Mobile App, Starbucks, Uber Eats
(Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Starbucks is launching a partnership with Uber Eats to expand its delivery service starting Tuesday, Jan. 22 in San Francisco first.

The coffee giant aims to offer the expanded service at nearly one-fourth of its U.S. company-operated coffee shops.

After the initial launch on the Uber Eats app, the service will expand to some stores in New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago and Los Angeles in coming weeks. It tested the idea in 200 Miami stores last fall.

Starbucks says 95 percent of its core menu will be available for order using the Uber Eats mobile app. There will be a $2.49 booking fee.

In December, company executives laid out plans to expand deliveries in the U.S. and China this year.

Executives say delivery works best in dense urban areas where Uber Eats’ delivery fees are lower because of high demand, and customers spend more than they do in stores.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s