SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Starbucks is launching a partnership with Uber Eats to expand its delivery service starting Tuesday, Jan. 22 in San Francisco first.

The coffee giant aims to offer the expanded service at nearly one-fourth of its U.S. company-operated coffee shops.

After the initial launch on the Uber Eats app, the service will expand to some stores in New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago and Los Angeles in coming weeks. It tested the idea in 200 Miami stores last fall.

Starbucks says 95 percent of its core menu will be available for order using the Uber Eats mobile app. There will be a $2.49 booking fee.

In December, company executives laid out plans to expand deliveries in the U.S. and China this year.

Executives say delivery works best in dense urban areas where Uber Eats’ delivery fees are lower because of high demand, and customers spend more than they do in stores.

