SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green seems to be chasing two rings in 2019.

In an interview after a shootaround in LA, where the team is preparing to face the Lakers, coach Steve Kerr announced that Green was engaged to his girlfriend, TV personality Hazel Renee.

Green and Renee haven’t yet made an official announcement themselves.

When asked about the long, sunny road trip in LA (they won against the Clippers on Saturday and play the Lakers Monday evening), Kerr said, “Beautiful weather here and lot of guys have brought family members. Draymond got engaged. A lot of great stuff.”

Here’s the full clip in which Kerr lets the engagement slip. Whether accidental or on purpose, we may never know:

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee are engaged, Warriors coach says https://t.co/KAct5fsU4C pic.twitter.com/MSKNHGaHHq — SFGate (@SFGate) January 21, 2019

Renee was a star on many TV shows, including Empire, Basketball Wives and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Green had a son in 2016 with his longtime college girlfriend, Jalissa Hardy, whose name is Draymond Jr. Renee also has a 4-year-old daughter.