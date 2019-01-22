ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A fire spread quickly early Tuesday, destroying single family home in Antioch and several vehicles before firefighters were able to bring it under control.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill said the blaze was first reported at 7:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 18th Street.

Arriving firefighters were confronted with a home fully engulfed in flames and also several vehicles ablaze. They quickly attacked the blaze, preventing from spreading to any other nearby homes.

The blaze was brought under control at 7:52 a.m.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

Officials said a preliminary investigation of the fire indicated it may have started in one of 20 cars on the property and then spread to the home.