BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – The Berkeley City Council is set to consider an ordinance that could change the face of takeout, by banning non-compostable containers and place fees on paper cups.

The council is expected to vote on the so-called “Disposable Foodware and Litter Reduction Ordinance” at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“I think this is going to be a great day. It may seem like small thing for a small city like Berkeley to do this, but I think it’s going to take off, and spark a movement nationwide,” said councilmember Sophie Hahn, who authored the proposed law.

According to Hahn, each of Berkeley’s 120,000 residents use about one disposable cup per day.

If the measure passes, by January 2020, to-go containers at Berkeley restaurants must be compostable. No disposable containers or utensils can be used while dining in, and customers will be charged a 25-cent fee for paper cups.

“It’s not a tax, there’s no requirement that it increase the cost of a beverage,” Hahn said. “It’s simply that a food establishment has to show the charge, so that you know that there is a cost for the container.”

Hahn said customers who bring their own containers would get that charge removed.

The council meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.