By Hoodline

Interested in exploring the newest restaurant additions to Concord? From Thai to upscale Mexican, read on for the newest spots to open for business recently.

Koon Thai

Koon Thai has opened in the space vacated by Kamrai Sushi and Thai Grill at 4743 Clayton Road, Suite 1.

A spot for traditional Thai dishes, you’ll find favorites like coconut milk curries, noodle dishes like pad thai, and starters like egg rolls and chicken satay. Salads range from the popular papaya salad to one with grilled beef on top of lettuce, tomatoes, kaffir lime leaves, ground roasted rice and spices. There are also seafood specialties like pumpkin salmon curry, tamarind fish and shrimp with glass noodles in a clay pot.

Puesto

Stop by the cavernous space at 2035 Diamond Blvd., Suite 100, and you’ll find Puesto, a new upscale taco restaurant.

The San Diego-based mini-chain serves tacos filled with everything from Maine lobster to filet mignon. There’s also a vegetarian version with strips of poblano, cactus, tatume squash and squash blossom. In addition to tacos, expect masa crepes, seafood and grilled vegetables. To drink, choose from multiple mezcal and tequilas, or go with one of the house margarita

Shabuya

Shabuya is a new spot to score shabu-shabu hot pot located in the Veranda shopping center at 2025 Diamond Blvd., Suite F150.

It’s all you can eat at Shabuya, where diners select their desired ingredients — meats, seafood, vegetables and more — from a self-service bar and then cook them back at their table. Seven soup bases (including a vegetarian stock) are available, along with 10 meats and seven seafood choices, from ribeye beef and pork belly to scallops and octopus. Beer, cocktails and sake are among the drink options.

iSlice

iSlice is a new pizza joint that’s located at 1924 Grant St., Suite 1. It offers both whole pizzas and by-the-slice service, as well as calzones and salads.

The signature offerings include the Brooklyn pizza (meatball, bacon and onion) and the Supreme calzone (pepperoni, sausage, spinach, mushroom and onion).

Mikuni Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Finally, stroll past 2075 Diamond Blvd., Suite 100, and you’ll find Mikuni Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar.

An extension of the Sacramento sushi bar of the same name, Mikuni operates separate sushi and main kitchens. From the former come rolls like the Spicy Johnny (spicy tuna, panko shrimp, avocado, eel, sauce, masago and microgreens) and elaborately dressed sashimi. From the latter come appetizers, noodle soups, rice dishes and entrees like beef curry and barbecue white tuna.