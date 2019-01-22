SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The 2018 Jefferson Award winners collected their medals at the annual Jefferson Award’s Ceremony at San Francisco’s Herbst Theatre on January 16th.

The Jefferson Awards were established in 1972 to encourage and honor individuals for their achievements and contributions through public and community service. The award is known as the Nobel Prize for public service.

Jefferson Awards Ceremony, Part 2:

KPIX 5 has partnered with the Jefferson Awards for over 14 years. Last year, the station profiled 51 outstanding citizens. Six winners will now have their names sent to the national Jefferson Awards Foundation for consideration of a national award.

KPIX is always accepting new nominations. Viewers can find the nomination email form on-line at kpix.com/hero.