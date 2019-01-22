PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says that U.S. singer Chris Brown has been released from custody over rape allegations against him.

Brown and two other people were released on Tuesday evening in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.

The Grammy-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions. The Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

A post late Tuesday on Brown’s Instagram page strongly denied the accusations.

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE,” Brown wrote. “FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

